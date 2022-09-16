Liz Truss to meet Micheál Martin at 10 Downing Street on Sunday

Liz Truss to meet Micheál Martin at 10 Downing Street on Sunday

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheál Martin attend a Service of Reflection for the Queen in Belfast. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 19:01
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to meet British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday, before attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral the following day.

Ms Truss will also meet US President Joe Biden, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda at 10 Downing Street.

The Taoiseach is expected to offer Ms Truss his condolences on the death of the late monarch, ahead of the state funeral at which hundreds of the world’s dignitaries are expected to attend.

Mr Martin has met Ms Truss in person briefly since she became British prime minister earlier this month.

They were seated next to one another during a memorial service for the queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as the British Government is expected to continue with its Bill to give ministers the power to unilaterally scrap parts of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, which was jointly agreed by the UK and EU in order to avoid a border on the island of Ireland.

As British foreign secretary, Ms Truss introduced the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which Ireland and the EU have criticised as breaching international law.

The issue is expected to ramp up ahead of a deadline at the end of October to form a new Northern Ireland Executive, which the DUP has so far blocked in protest over the protocol’s implementation.

Read More

Families of IRA men shot by SAS voice concern over inquest disclosure delays

More in this section

Opposition parties call for clear changes at An Bord Pleanála that 'start at the top' Opposition parties call for clear changes at An Bord Pleanála that 'start at the top'
Brexit UK risks angering EU further with response to post-Brexit legal threats
General Stock - Newspapers Government called on to reduce Vat on newspapers to zero or see closures 
TrussPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
Liz Truss to meet Micheál Martin at 10 Downing Street on Sunday

Taxation commission member 'stunned' by Varadkar remarks

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 24
  • 30
  • 38
  • 44
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.303 s