Education Minister accused of being 'in hiding' amid school transport 'mess' 

The Education Minister Norma Foley has been accused in the Dáil of being "in hiding" while the school transport system is an "utter mess".

Sinn Féin's Defence spokesperson Sorca Clarke made the charge during Leaders' Questions on Thursday. In July, Ms Foley announced that families that receive a school transport ticket for the upcoming school year will not be charged a fee, given the current cost-of-living crisis.

That led to a deluge of applications and a number of children across the country have been left without seats. In the Seanad on Wednesday, Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard told Ms Foley that 170 children in Cork South-West had lost their places on buses.

Ms Clarke echoed that sentiment in the Dáil, saying additional capacity is not being sought for pupils who did not secure a ticket for this school year.

"Meanwhile, other parents who applied and paid on time had their children lose out due to the unfair lottery nature of the scheme," she said.

"Families that expected to realise savings of €500 will now instead have additional costs heaped on them as they try to find alternatives. We have a crazy situation where parents are being forced to give up work to get their children to school. This is an utter mess."

Scheme defended

In response the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that there may be a "nominal fee" introduced for the scheme next year. He said it was not fair to say that Ms Foley had not provided extra capacity and that 124,000 tickets have been issued as of September, an increase of 21,000 on last year.

"The decision was made to waive all fees, saving families up to €650, relative to last year. There may be a nominal fee next year, perhaps, but that is a matter for next year. I accept that the issue this year is one of capacity."

Mr Varadkar later told the Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy that reform of the energy sector was needed.

However, he said that EU proposals on how capping prices would work "aren't entirely clear, quite frankly". He said wind energy generators were given the same prices as gas generators to encourage investments in green energy but now wind generators and solar generators "are making profits and booking revenues they never in their wildest dreams thought they would be able to get".

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach said that it remains to be seen just how much of a €140 billion windfall tax on energy companies Ireland stands to receive.

"It very much depends on the ultimate formula that the EU Council of Energy Ministers will arrive at but there will be a stream of revenue from it," Micheál Martin said.

"We were never going to be dependent on that revenue stream as the key to the package that we will be introducing in the next two weeks."

The Taoiseach added that the revenue from Europe would be separate from that being held for the one-off cost of living package and Budget measures.

"The revenue from that measure that Europe will introduce can be helpful in the medium term," he said.