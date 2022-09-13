Mary Lou McDonald: Varadkar's far-right comments signal 'desperation'

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has accused the Tánaiste of "desperate nonsense" over recent comments he made about her party.

Ms McDonald said Leo Varadkar's assertion that a Sinn Féin government would leave Ireland "outside the tent" with far-right Hungarian leader Viktor Orban were hypocritical given Mr Varadkar's Fine Gael had been members of the European Peoples' Party grouping in the European Parliament alongside Mr Orban's Fidesz movement.

Speaking at her party's think-in in Dublin city on Tuesday, Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin was currently "interacting" with people at a European and international level, pointing to her recent trip the US where she met with tech giants and the US House speaker Nancy Pelosi. She said there was "desperation" in Mr Varadkar's comments.

I think this really smacks of desperation — particularly given that Viktor Orban was a colleague of the Tánaiste's up until recently because they were in the same political grouping.

"So I'm not really interested in that type of commentary. I think people know full well that Ireland's profile internationally and our place within the tent is driven not by Leo Varadkar or whoever occupies the office of Taoiseach or Tánaiste

"It is based on our international standing over many, many years. I don't think that would change in a Sinn Féin government or a government that has Sinn Féin components."

Ms McDonald said she "does not accept" the notion Sinn Féin is actively moderating many of its positions in preparation for government. She said the party's stance on data centres — that security of energy supply questions must be answered in tandem with their development — has been "consistent".

Ms McDonald said her party was "upfront" about the need to increase energy supply before carrying on with data centre building.

Outlining her party's proposals around the cost of living, Ms McDonald said under Sinn Féin plans, each worker would receive cash payments to assist with energy bills. Those who earn less than €21,000 a year would get a €500 payment. Someone on €40,000 a year would get a €407 payment, up to those who earn €70,000, she said.

In total, Sinn Féin is proposing a €3.8bn one-off cost-of-living package for this month's budget. This would include a cap on energy bills until the end of February by subventing energy companies at a cost of €1.6bn.

Ms McDonald said her party would also propose a change to the USC in its alternative budget.

Asked how the party can justify a subvention to the energy industry, which is enjoying massive revenues, Ms McDonald said the move would cut costs for consumers.

"Families currently have two dilemmas, as we hear it: number one, can I afford my bills as they are now? And then secondly, am I going to face another event hike, particularly in the months between October and the end of February? That's the point which many families expend 70% of their annual energy usage."

Ms McDonald said the subvention would go hand-in-hand with a windfall tax on the industry. She said the Sinn Féin energy credit could be put in place quickly.

"All of the evidence shows that when something is prioritised, it can be done quickly. We saw in the Covid emergency, when the State and the State apparatus have to move quickly, they can move quickly."