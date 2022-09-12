An Bord Pleanála issues not delaying decisions — O'Brien

The current crisis in An Bord Pleanála is not leading to delays in decisions being made, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.

This is despite legal challenges being launched around decisions made which involved the now former deputy chairperson of An Bord Pleanála, Paul Hyde.

Last month, a report into allegations of conflicts of interest regarding the former deputy chair was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí and the Standards in Public Office.

Mr Hyde stepped back from his duties at An Bord Pleanála “without prejudice” on May 9, only to resign from the board entirely on July 8. He has always denied any impropriety on his part.

Speaking at the opening of 44 new social homes in Mullingar, Mr O’Brien said notwithstanding the ongoing Garda investigation, the board is still functioning.

“Firstly, we need a functioning board and we need the planning system to continue,” he said.

I've taken the situation very seriously and acted upon it immediately.

While further appointments to the board are on hold, Mr O’Brien said there is only going to be one further appointment on the marine planning side. “I've paused other appointments,” he said.

Asked specifically about the impact of the crisis on the ability of the board to function, Mr O’Brien said he has no reports of any delays.

“Not that I have seen directly. Obviously, I read reports in relation to parties having taken cases against a decision. That is obviously an individual's right to do so. But what I want to ensure is that there is faith put back in our planning system,” he said.

At the same event, Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed his “impatience” at the slow delivery of new homes despite record spending.

“We are, as I said, seeing good progress overall in terms of the housing issue, but I'm impatient for much, much more,” he said.