Siteserv sale carried out 'in good faith' but based on 'misleading and incomplete information' 

The controversial sale of the Siteserv company to businessman Denis O'Brien in 2012 was carried out "in good faith" but based on "misleading and incomplete information" a 1,500-page report has told the Government.
The Government has today published the report of the Commission of Investigation into the Irish Banking Resolution Corporation's (IBRC) sale of Siteserv to Millington, a company owned by Mr O'Brien, for €45m.
As part of that deal, IBRC — which succeeded Anglo-Irish Bank — wrote off €119m of Siteserv's €150m debt pile.
The State Commission of Inquiry into the sale was headed by Mr Justice Brian Cregan and was given to Taoiseach Micheál Martin in July.
The Government today said that it accepts the findings of the Commission and believes that the report "shines a light on unacceptable practices by certain parties" during the course of the transaction.
The report found that the bank could have recovered up to €8.7m more than the €44.3m agreed to accept in the sale.