Siteserv sale carried out 'in good faith' but based on 'misleading and incomplete information' 

The controversial sale of the Siteserv company to businessman Denis O'Brien in 2012 was carried out "in good faith" but based on "misleading and incomplete information" a 1,500-page report has told the Government.

The Government has today published the report of the Commission of Investigation into the Irish Banking Resolution Corporation's (IBRC) sale of Siteserv to Millington, a company owned by Mr O'Brien, for €45m.