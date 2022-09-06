Taoiseach: We will approach new British prime minister with 'fresh hope' over NI Protocol

Mr Martin said he could not comment on an anonymous quote which said that Ms Truss pulling the "emergency brake" on the Protocol would be like "a mad woman with a gun"
Taoiseach: We will approach new British prime minister with 'fresh hope' over NI Protocol

Speaking in Offaly in the hours after Liz Truss  (pictured) was formally made British Prime Minister, Micheál Martin said that while he was "a realist", he hoped that Ms Truss would walk away from the legislation she herself tabled which would allow UK Ministers scrap parts of the Northern Protocol. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 18:09
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Taoiseach has said that his Government has shown the right "spirit" to the election of Liz Truss as British prime minister.

Ms Truss was invited by Queen Elizabeth II to form a government on Tuesday having prevailed in the Conservative Party leadership election following the resignation of Boris Johnson.

Speaking in Offaly in the hours after Ms Truss was formally made prime minister, Micheál Martin said that while he was "a realist", he hoped that Ms Truss would walk away from the legislation she herself tabled which would allow UK Ministers scrap parts of the Northern Protocol.

Mr Martin said that he believes that while there are operational issues around it, there is a willingness to keep the Protocol in the North and that the Irish government would approach a new regime in London with a "fresh hope" of a return to negotiations. However, he said that doing the "practical and sensible thing" could only be achieved "if there is a will".

Mr Martin said that he could not comment on an anonymous quote given to a Sunday newspaper at the weekend which said that Ms Truss pulling the "emergency brake" on the Protocol by invoking Article 16 would be like "a mad woman with a gun". He said that Ms Truss had been nominated by her party which had won an election.

"Ms Truss has clear views, but she also has shown the capacity to adapt. If you look at the journey since Brexit, there has been volatility in terms of what gets said and what gets done, so we have to hold the head and hold the nerve and keep the interest of the people first and foremost."

The Taoiseach said that the UK and EU were on the same side on "sensible things" like the war in Ukraine and resistance to authoritarian regimes. He said that this meant that both sides should be in a position to discuss the Protocol in a "more efficient" manner than has been thus far,

Mr Martin said that there has not yet been any formal proposals for when he will meet the new leader of the UK.

Fianna Fáil

The Taoiseach also said that in "the fullness of time" he could see a road back to the ministerial ranks for former junior minister Robert Troy who stepped down two weeks ago. Speaking beside Offaly TD Barry Cowen, who Mr Martin sacked as Agriculture Minister in 2020, Mr Martin said that he considered every member of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party for any ministerial role which arises.

Mr Cowen said that he "is a member of the parliamentary party and always will be" and is confident that he will be considered for roles.

Both men said that they have not had a conversation about the future of the party leadership. Mr Cowen had said in March that Mr Martin should step aside next year after becoming Tánaiste.

