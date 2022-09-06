Housing Minister: 'Renters central to Budget discussions with colleagues'

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said he is examining options to help renters in the Budget and that discussions are ongoing with his Government colleagues.

Mr O’Brien said he would not speculate on what may be introduced to provide relief for tenants, but suggested measures may also target keeping landlords in the market to support supply.

He dismissed suggestions that he was struggling to agree on measures with his Fine Gael and Green Party colleagues as he said further discussions were required to come to an agreement.

It comes as a report by national housing charity, Threshold, on Tuesday revealed that a third of renters in Ireland are spending 50% or more of their net income on rent.

Threshold’s 'Own Your Rights' campaign aims to help financially squeezed renters throughout Ireland with immediate and urgent assistance they may require at a time of unparalleled need for tenants.

When asked what he will do as Housing Minister to help ease pressure on renters, Mr O’Brien said: “I'm acutely aware of the pressures that tenants and indeed, some individual landlords, are in right now.

“What I can say, and I think everyone appreciates that we would put in negotiations between three parties.

“And what I can say from Fianna Fáil’s perspective is we're acutely aware of the pressures that renters are under.

“They’re a very important group of people that I would like to be able to help but that is obviously based on discussions that we're having, and we'll have over the coming weeks to see what we can do to help."

“What I would say to you is that from my perspective, as Housing Minister, from Fianna Fáil’s perspective, that renters are central in my thoughts right now and in our discussions we are having with government colleagues.”

Chief executive of Threshold, John-Mark McCafferty said Threshold is asking the Government to consider an arrears fund to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and increasing energy bills.

Mr O’Brien was speaking alongside Mr McCafferty and was asked if he was embarrassed to be highlighting the rights of tenants given the recent controversy with Fianna Fáil ministers Robert Troy and Stephen Donnelly.

He said: “I think that's been dealt with extensively over the last couple of weeks and I've made public comments on it.

“I take the rights of tenants very, very seriously as minister.”