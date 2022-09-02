Adjustments to assessment arrangements to be made for 2023 exams

Education Minister Norma Foley announced on Friday that adjustments will be made to the assessment arrangements for students due to sit State Exams next year.

It comes as more than 60,000 students opened their Leaving Cert exam results on Friday.

This is to take account of the disruption to their education during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The level of adjustment will be the same as that announced in August 2021.

These, in effect, meant students were given less questions to answer and more time to answer them. They were also given more choice over what they could study.

In some cases, the adjustment measures will provide more time for tuition by, for example, reducing preparatory work for practical examinations.

Speaking after she arrived at Killarney Community College, she said: "I can confirm to you today that accommodations will be made for them in the exam papers, very similar to the accommodations that were announced in August of 2021.

"And again, that's an acknowledgement that those students have experienced challenges too, on a par with the class of 2022."

She added: "It is important to say that there has been no grade inflation this year and I have been very clear that there would be no cliff edge for the students in terms of grade inflation."

Documents to be issued

A document detailing the adjusted assessment arrangements for every subject in the Leaving Certificate Established, Leaving Certificate Applied, Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme and Junior Cycle programmes will be issued to schools next week.

Schools will be asked to ensure that all students are made aware of these changes.

Ms Foley said: "I am keen to give as much clarity and certainty as possible to students this week as they begin the school term. I acknowledge that the Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle exam class of 2023 have experienced disruption in their learning at an important stage, as a result of the pandemic.

"I am confident that the adjustments announced today acknowledge the disruption faced by these students as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in a proportional manner, ensure fairness and equity for students, and are educationally appropriate.

"I would like to thank all the education stakeholders for their input in this matter."