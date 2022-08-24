Robert Troy: Fire cert and planning permission not required to convert rental property

Fianna Fáil minister Robert Troy has claimed he did not require a fire cert or planning permission to convert a rental property he co-owns in Dublin.

Mr Troy and his business partner, John Noel McGivney subdivided the property in Phibsborough into four rental units without seeking planning permission.

However, Mr Troy has now stated that neither a fire safety certificate nor planning was needed.

“We received advice from the architect-engineer that oversaw the development of Rathdown Road, that the building pre-dated the Local Government (Planning and Development) Act 1963 and pre-dated the Building Control Act 1990 and Building Control Regulation 1991," Mr Troy said in a statement.

“The advice was as there was no 'material change' nor 'material change of use' as a result of the renovations carried out, an application for a fire safety certificate was not required under Building Regulations, however, all works were completed to the relevant fire safety regulations including the addition of a fire escape as part of these fire safety measures.

In the issue of planning, Mr Troy said: “I can also confirm Dublin City Council advised no planning was required for 25a Rathdown Road apart from the planning we obtained for the fire escape. Dublin City Council inspected this property in 2015 and in 2016 and issued a report in September 2016 which recommended no further action was required."

“I reiterate again my willingness to engage with SIPO, RTB or Dáil Committee as suggested by Minister Ryan.”

Investigation

Earlier, the Green Party leader called for two formal investigations into the errors in declarations made by Mr Troy.

Mr Ryan said the failure of his Government colleague to declare property interests "undermines confidence in the political system" and must be fully investigated immediately.

He said the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) should now launch a full commission of investigation, but said the matter should also be examined by an Oireachtas Committee before the Dáil returns next month.

"It's very disappointing. He admitted his errors, significant errors in the declaration and registration of property interests and that does undermine confidence in the political system.

"Under our Ethics Act, there's very clear procedures in terms of how the Standards in Public Office (SIPO) can carry out a commission of investigation, I think they should. I think included in that we need clarity on what exactly are the rules around rental contracts, as to how they need to be declared, that is not clear at this present moment in time, that has come out with this whole issue."

Mr Ryan told RTÉ's News at One he had spoken to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl on the issue.