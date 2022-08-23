Ukrainian refugee charity appeals for funds to provide mental health supports

The charity which is extending its free trauma counselling service for people who have fled the war in Ukraine says it needs funding support to provide more mental health services.

Since the Russian invasion last February, Together-Razem, the national charity supporting people from Eastern Europe living in Ireland, has been supporting Ukrainian refugees in Dublin, Limerick, Wexford and Cork.

In its latest report, it says that 1,030 refugees have availed of its free, professional trauma counselling service under its Together4Ukraine project since July.

The service, aimed at those who are experiencing mild to moderate mental health difficulties due to the war, offers a six-week course of treatment, available in Ukrainian and Russian, which involves assessing the impact of trauma, providing support and building resilience.

The counselling is provided by a qualified Ukrainian-speaking professional psychotherapist, accredited with the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy. Face-to-face sessions are being offered to Ukrainian refugees in the Dublin region, with online therapy sessions available to those based outside Dublin.

Despite pressure on their resources, Together-Razem CEO, Wojciech Bialek, said it plans to continue offering the free service to those in need.

“It is very important for Ukrainian refugees to look after their mental health,” he said. “They have gone through enormous turmoil, with displacement and worry about family and friends still in Ukraine.

“Due to funding constraints, we are limited to providing the service one day per week. We would like to grow our mental health support services to meet the variety of needs presenting to us.

There is an urgent need for more support options for women and face-to-face therapy.

Today’s report shows that the charity has provided 26 trauma counselling sessions to nine Ukrainian refugees, free of charge, throughout July, to people who are now living in Dublin, Limerick, Wexford and Cork, with 17 more on a waiting list and registered to access the service.

The report also shows that 18 women are participating in a new weekly women’s support group for Ukrainian refugees at the charity’s hub in Blackpool, Cork, with 26 children involved in a parallel programme there.

You can get details about the trauma counselling service by phoning 021-4505153, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9am-5pm (closed 1pm-2pm), and Thursdays, 9am-1pm.

You can make a donation online at donorbox.org.