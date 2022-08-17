Civil service should make every effort to support Disability minister – Harris

Civil service should make every effort to support Disability minister – Harris
Simon Harris at Trinity College Dublin’s Printing House Square, which houses new student accommodation (Brian Lawless/PA)
Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 18:24
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said he fully supports the Disability minister in pushing for changes to services, and said that the civil service should make every effort to enact them.

It comes after the Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte said in an interview with the Irish Independent last month that disability services were the “Cinderella” of the Department of Health, and that she felt she could make quicker progress in a different department.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after viewing a new disability club and health centre at Trinity College Dublin that will open in the forthcoming academic year, Mr Harris said: “I think Anne Rabbitte is doing a super job, is the first thing I’d say. I like the fact that she calls it as it is.

“And there was a reason the government made a decision to move the disability services or sections to the Department of Children,” as Ms Rabbitte’s role spans across the departments of health and children.

Mr Harris added: “Last time I checked, Minister Rabbitte is the one democratically elected with a mandate.

“She’s pursuing the government’s mandate and the change that the government agreed to in the Programme for Government.

“People need to get on with that now and support Minister Rabbitte in that job.”

He said that it was his understanding from Ms Rabbitte’s interview that she and her Fianna Fail colleague, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, are “working very hard on the issues and very closely together”.

The Fine Gael TD added: “When the government, the people’s representative, says ‘hang on a second, we want to take a new approach to disability services’, the civil service are obligated to move hell and high water to make sure that happens.

“Minister Rabbitte, I hear from people right across the country who engage with her, is really refreshing in the fact that she’s not taking any nonsense here.

“She knows how pressurised people are if you have a child, particularly a child, but if you have anybody in your family, with a disability.

“She’s trying to make a difference.

“It’s her view and it’s the government’s view that part of that difference requires restructure in how that department works in relation to disability and I fully support her, as does the government, in that regard.”

More in this section

Mixed views on Tory leadership contenders from party members in Northern Ireland Mixed views on Tory leadership contenders from party members in Northern Ireland
Tánaiste has 'total confidence' in Robert Troy following house declarations 'error' Tánaiste has 'total confidence' in Robert Troy following house declarations 'error'
Conservative leadership bid Liz Truss claims she would get Northern Ireland devolution working if made British PM
RefugeesDisabilityPlace: Republic of Ireland
Liz Truss standing next to the Pioneer foil boat that is used to transport crew in offshore wind farms during a campaign visit to the maritime engineering company in Belfast Harbour, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

Liz Truss expects to see powersharing return once Northern Ireland protocol bill progresses

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices