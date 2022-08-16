'Well done Leo': Tánaiste received letters of support after verbal attack on Pearse Doherty

A bitter verbal attack by Leo Varadkar on Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty in the Dáil led to praise for the Tánaiste, with letters of support saying “superbly done”, and one person saying they had shown the clip to their children.

In the exchange, Mr Varadkar challenged the Donegal TD about party donations, Sinn Féin’s history, and the fact Mr Doherty was prosecuted when he “abused and mistreated a garda”.

In emails sent to the Department of Enterprise, Mr Varadkar received the support of the majority, with one urging him to continue to focus on the party’s past.

An email said: “Go harder on the financial aspect — a party having stolen Labour’s clothes and pretending to be on the side of the working class, who at the same time support tax dodgers.

“Terrific that it made international news too,” they added.

“Well done Leo! Keep it up!”

Another wrote to say they had showed a video of the exchange to their children, saying it had been a “fantastic performance”.

They wrote: “We need more of that so that the voters know what Sinn Féin is really like.”

One letter writer said they had “howled with laughter” saying Mr Varadkar had taken Pearse Doherty “apart” in the exchange.

Their email said: “He didn’t know where to look while he was being eviscerated. I am not a Fine Gael voter, but I am proud at the way you lead our country at home and abroad.”

There were other brief messages of support with one simply saying: “Well done! About time the hypocrisy of Sinn Féin was called out.”

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty: One writer said Sinn Féin had gained a vote due to the Tánaiste’s 'arrogance' in the comments made. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

One email writer said they came from the same town as Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, who was shot dead during an IRA armed robbery.

He said: “It makes me sick listening to them and to think the vast majority of their votes come from North Kerry is worse.

“Please continue to lay it into them. My only advice is to pick your moments as this will resonate with the electorate.”

Not all the letters were supportive of Mr Varadkar however, with one saying Sinn Féin had gained a vote due to the Tánaiste’s “arrogance” in the comments made.

They said: “I was 34 years voting for Fine Gael until the last election, when you personally drove me to vote for Fianna Fáil.

“But after today you have shifted me towards voting for Sinn Féin. We are all sinners.”

Another wrote to say that Mr Varadkar was “feeding stigma” about people who made poor decisions when they were younger.

They said they had been in trouble when they were 15 but had since gone on to a rich career where they helped mentor teenagers through their own difficult times.

“Shame on [the] Tánaiste for bringing such low standards to the office … by the way, I am no Sinn Féin voter, but such actions could make me one!”