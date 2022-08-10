Government's tax strategy papers published: 30% rate could save middle-income earners €1,000 a year

Up to 1 million middle-income earners and couples could save up to €1,000 a year should the Government introduce a new 30% tax rate in the budget.

The Government’s tax strategy papers, which will set out a range of options for next month’s budget, have been published this afternoon.

The papers make clear that the people most likely to benefit from such a tax break would be middle and higher income earners, while lower income earners would see little or no benefit from it.

The papers show that for the 30% band was introduced to cover income from €36,800 to €46,800, it would lead to a tax saving of €1,000 per year for the individual.

The Department of Finance estimates that to introduce such a measure would cost €820m in the first year and €945m every year after that.

It is reckoned that 35% of the taxpaying population would benefit from such a tax break.

A second more limited option is set out in the papers which would see a 30% rate apply to incomes between €36,800 and €41,800.

This would see an individual or a married couple better off by €500 a year. The cost of this option would be €460m in year one and €525m every year thereafter.

Currently, any single person earning up to €36,800 a year pays income tax at the basic 20% rate, while any yearly income above that level for single people is taxed at a rate of 40%.

The entry point for the higher rate of income tax in Ireland, at €36,800 for single individuals and €45,800 for married one-earners, is low by international standards. The policy rationale for introducing an intermediate rate of tax is to increase the entry point before taxpayers are subject to the 40% rate of income tax, which would result in an increase in net pay for those taxpayers.

The papers stated that the introduction of an intermediate rate of income tax between the current standard rate of income tax (20%) and the higher rate of income tax (40%) would benefit middle and high-income earners and such taxpayers would see a direct increase in their net income due to the intermediate rate of tax.

“Low and modest income earners would not directly benefit from this proposal, if it was introduced in isolation and without additional compensating measures. From an equity perspective, it may be desirable to introduce other tax measures in tandem that would benefit low earners,” the papers state.

The Tax Strategy Group concluded that the intermediate rate of income tax is an easily understood proposal, which would assist in increasing the entry point for the higher rate of tax and positively contribute toward the competiveness of Ireland’s personal tax system.

At the same time, the introduction of an intermediate rate of income tax would represent a very significant change to the current structure of the income tax system, as the current two-rate structure of income tax has been in place since the early 1990s, the group states.

“It would necessitate big alterations to Revenue’s systems as well as changes for payroll providers to ensure the feasibility and operability of the new structure,” the group concludes.

Tax credits

It warns that there may be “consequential impacts” for people’s current tax credits.

Some tax reliefs are granted at a taxpayer’s marginal rate of tax (for example, tax relief for employee pension contributions and health expenses relief for nursing home charges).

“With a decrease in the marginal rate of tax for some taxpayers who would benefit from the intermediate rate, this could give rise to a reduction in the amount of tax relief they receive,” they warn.