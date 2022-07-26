President signs into law bill that was rushed through Oireachtas despite EU warnings

President Michael D Higgins has signed a controversial bill into law despite warnings that it is "not compliant" with EU rules.

The European Commission found that parts of the Government’s Electoral Reform Bill, which was quickly advanced through the Oireachtas before the summer recess, are incompatible with European law directives on online advertising.

However, the bill, which seeks to overhaul rules around Irish elections and advertising, was signed into law by Michael D Higgins earlier this week. The EU Commission has found that three sections of the bill relating to political advertising are not compliant with Articles 14 and 15 of the EU’s ecommerce directive.

The opinion shows the commission found the proposed bill to be in violation of EU law on freedom of expression grounds. Crucially, this was the part of the bill that was not debated in the Oireachtas as the bill was guillotined.

The Government has until August 5 to respond to this detailed opinion and is obliged to inform the commission of the action it intends to take to rectify this situation.

“Should the Irish government not comply or should the draft text be adopted without account being taken of the above objections, the commission may commence proceedings,” the judgement stated.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated that the Government will outline its position ahead of next week's deadline but said he is confident the Government was in compliance with EU law.

"We will engage with the EU as we have to with all legislation, particularly legislation that may affect the market, for example. In some instances, we have to engage with the EU. And we believe issues can be resolved," he said.

Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin had urged the President not to sign the bill adding that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien had placed him in an “invidious position”.