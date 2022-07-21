'Don't mislead people': Coveney responds to Northern Ireland Office's Protocol Bill tweet

Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney has warned the Northern Ireland Office not to "mislead" people in a recent tweet about the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Today, the office tweeted that the legislation "will provide certainty & stability for NI's people & businesses who have been impacted by the practical problems created by the current implementation of the Protocol".

Yesterday, the House of Commons approved the third reading of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill after MPs voted 267 to 195, majority 72.

No amendments were made by MPs and Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis said he hopes supporters of the proposals in the North “may not have to wait too long” for them to become law.

But peers are expected to contest parts of the bill when they consider it after the summer recess, setting up a lengthy showdown between the two Houses.

The vast majority of people in NI correctly want Protocol issues solved by EU/U.K. negotiation. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) July 21, 2022

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

In response to the Northern Ireland Office's tweet, Mr Coveney tweeted: "Don’t misled people. U.K. Gov unilaterally using domestic legislation to dismantle an Int. treaty is not only a breach of int. law & good faith, but will cause huge problems for NI."

He added: "The vast majority of people in NI correctly want Protocol issues solved by EU/U.K. negotiation."

Today, the controversial move to rip up parts of the post-Brexit deal on the North was heckled as it was introduced in the House of Lords in an indication of the rocky ride ahead.

There was laughter as a number of members were heard to observe “they’ll be lucky”, as the unelected chamber’s agreement to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was formally requested by the Commons, following its approval by MPs.

Some peers also shouted “not content” for the bill’s first reading, at which point proposed legislation is usually waved through ahead of a future comprehensive debate.

It forced the deputy speaker to stop and repeat the question seeking approval for the initial parliamentary stage of the bill and allow its progress.