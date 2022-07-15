Taoiseach to travel to Japan and Singapore next week

The Taoiseach will offer Ireland's condolences to Japan after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe when he flies to Tokyo next week.

Micheál Martin will touch down in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon local time, before meeting with representatives of the Irish community in the city. The Taoiseach will visit the site of the new Ireland House in Tokyo which is due for completion in 2024 and meet with political representatives, the business community, and members of the Irish diaspora.