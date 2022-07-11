Government believes it will win Sinn Féin's 'stunt' no-confidence motion

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has stated his belief that the Government will defeat the Sinn Féin no-confidence motion, but insisted no side deals have been done to achieve it.

Simon Harris has echoed the Taoiseach's confidence, calling the move “a stunt”.

Speaking in Ballymun, Mr Martin blasted Sinn Féin for wanting an emergency budget last week and a general election this week.

He said the budget, now scheduled for September, would be jeopardised were the country plunged into a snap general election.

He said the move to table the motion of no confidence amounted to nothing more than a “cynical play” by a party intent on destructive politics.

“The Irish people do not want a general election right now. We're in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. We have a war on the continent of Europe,” he said.

“I am confident but I don't take anything for granted. I respect people who support the government at any time, be they members of my parliamentary party or the parliamentary parties, and indeed independents who would support the government. The motion of confidence at one level is a cynical play by a party I think plays more to destructive politics,” he said.

“I am confident because I do believe a majority of TDs believe in getting things done and constructively dealing with challenges and problems and primarily dealing with the cost of living and ensuring that we have a budget at the end of September,” he said.

'No side deals'

Mr Martin said he has been engaging with his own TDs as well as independent TDs who have supported the government but insisted “there are no side deals.”

Simon Harris, meanwhile, said that Sinn Féin was entitled to table the motion, but said that there was no risk to the Government, which lost its Dáil majority last week.

“The government will win tomorrow night's motion of confidence, it's quite clear in relation to that. I very much welcome the fact that some TDs without the party whip have decided vote with the Government tomorrow, including my colleague and friend Joe McHugh and I see Marc MacSharry's comments as well.

“So the motion will come about tomorrow and motion will be voted on — and all of the time, including today - the Government remains focused on actually preparing for the Budget.

'Slagging match'

Mr Harris said the move is a stunt that Sinn Féin "are perfectly entitled to put down".

"But it is a stunt because it probably doesn't come with great news to any of your readers that the opposition doesn’t have confidence in the Government or the Government in the opposition.”

Mr Harris said that it was “sad” that opposition would use its Dáil time in the last week of sitting to “have a bit of a slagging match”.

Independent TD for Tipperary Michael Lowry will support the Government in tomorrow's confidence motion, he told the Irish Examiner.

Elsewhere, speaking on a meeting of his own TDs and Senators at which strong criticism was voiced about Fianna Fáil's performance in government, the Taoiseach rejected opinion polls which have the party on just 15%.

We're at about 20 to 23% on average. I'm around long enough to know that the quality of the party is strong and the quality of parliamentary party is very strong

He said the quality of the party’s councillor base is very strong. “Remember we are the largest party in local government now since 2014. And that's been a positive story and some I've been traveling around the country getting a very positive response,” he said.

“I take a more positive perspective than what you presented,” he said to the Irish Examiner.

The Taoiseach who is due to relinquish his office in December, sought to dismiss weekend reports that he is facing a heave if he does not signal his departure before then.

“It's not a question of allowing me to do anything as far as I'm concerned. I've been elected as the leader of party. There's nobody coming to me saying otherwise to be quite frank,” he said.

He said this government has made significant ground-breaking change in terms of the legislative environment, which will pose challenges.

“But I would say that the opposition are not strong on climate change. They are weak on climate change, and they have not shown the backbone necessary. That is required to do with the most serious existential crisis facing this country and facing the world,” he added.