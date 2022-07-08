Simon Coveney criticises 'rump' in Conservative Party that wants tension with the EU

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said: 'The EU is offering compromise and wants to negotiate'
Simon Coveney said a new leader should mark a fresh approach on relations between Ireland and Britain especially when it comes to solving the issues around the Northern Ireland protocol. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 13:03
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

There is a "rump" in the Conservative Party that wants tension with the EU, Simon Coveney has said.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs took aim at the Tory party on Friday amid a leadership race to replace outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Coveney said a new leader should mark a fresh approach on relations between Ireland and Britain especially when it comes to solving the issues around the Northern Ireland protocol.

"I think there is a rump within in the Conservative Party that actually wants tension with the EU and in some way they see that as a way of showing how committed they are to British sovereignty and independence from the EU," Mr Coveney said on RTÉ Radio One.

"I think they'll certainly play a big part of this leadership contest, but I think they will have learned some lessons, I hope. from just how central the divisive Brexit debates have been on Boris Johnson's leadership."

Mr Coveney said Britain should be looking to work with their international partners in the face of a Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"The EU is offering compromise and wants to negotiate. Virtually every government across the EU wants to improve relationships with the British government and wants to try to use this leadership change as a reset."

Likewise, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that he wished to see a "fresh approach" to British-Irish relations and protocol negotiations.

Johnson's resignation is 'an opportunity to reset' Anglo-Irish relations

There is no clear frontrunner to take over the helm of the Conservative Party and currently around a dozen potential candidates, including backbenchers as well as ministers, are reported to be considering a bid for the leadership.

There is also concern among senior Conservatives that Boris Johnson should immediately step down as prime minister and not wait for the election of his replacement.

Former prime minister John Major was among those backing calls for Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to take over as caretaker Prime Minister until a permanent replacement is in place.

