Leo Varadkar won't be charged for leaking pay deal to union

No charges will be brought against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for leaking a confidential pay deal to a union.

Mr Varadkar had been subject to a lengthy investigation over the leaking of the pay agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation to the rival NAGP, then headed by his friend Dr Mathiu O Tuathail.

The Tánaiste said in a statement: “I was informed this evening by my solicitor that the DPP has determined that I have no case to answer in relation to my disclosure of a document to the president of the NAGP in 2019.

“I have always maintained that the allegations made against me were false. I am pleased at the outcome of what was a very thorough investigation.

“I want to thank the Taoiseach, Minister Ryan, my Fine Gael party colleagues, my party, my staff, my partner and my family for their faith, trust and confidence in me during what was a difficult period for us all. I will issue a full statement in due course.”

An Garda Síochána said in a statement: “Following a garda investigation, a comprehensive investigation file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed no prosecution against any individual in this investigation.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment.”

'I did not do anything corrupt'

Mr Varadkar always maintained his innocence and said allegations made against him regarding the leak of a GP pay deal contract were false and politically motivated.

“I did not commit any crime. I did not do anything corrupt. In fact I didn’t even do anything self-interested. And I think when this is over that will be clear to any reasonable person,” he said in April.

Gardaí investigating the issue, which involves the leaking of contract details by Mr Varadkar to a friend, completed their investigation and referred the file for consideration.

The investigation was launched after Varadkar confirmed he had leaked the document to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail in April 2019.

It contained details of the deal the then government had provisionally agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation.

Dr Maitiu O Tuathail was president of the Irish Medical Organisation at the time. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

At the time Dr Ó Tuathail was the president of the National Association of General Practitioners, a rival organisation also representing GPs that is now defunct.

Mr Varadkar was interviewed on Friday, April 9 2021 and Dr Ó Tuathail has also been interviewed by investigating gardaí, though not in the same date as the Tánaiste. Both men were interviewed under caution and neither was arrested.

They made appointments with gardaí to be interviewed, which is a common practice in many criminal investigations.

When Mr Varadkar was spoken to a long series of questions about the case were put to him.

The investigation is into a complaint made to the Garda over the leak of a new GP (general practitioner) contract in April 2019.