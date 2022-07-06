Revenue records 57,000 vacant homes as tax set to begin next year

A tax on vacant homes will come into force next year, the Finance Minister has announced.

Paschal Donohoe said he would introduce the tax in this year's Budget as it was revealed that Revenue data showed more than 57,000 vacant homes in Ireland.

Revenue data shows that 57,206 (3.2%) properties were indicated by owners as being vacant on November 1 - at odds with CSO data which recorded 166,000 empty properties on census night in April. However, Revenue did not factor in derelict homes, which are not liable for Local Property Tax.

A Government statement said that a "vacancy rate of between 2.5% and 6% is considered normal in a properly functioning housing market".

"For instance, in the Dublin City Local Authority Area, 2.6% of properties in that area were reported as vacant."

However, Mr Donohoe said that tackling vacancy particularly in "clusters" was a priority, so he would bring the tax in later this year.

“While overall vacancy levels may be low, we also know that there are clusters of vacancy in cities and in towns across all areas of the country, and addressing this is a priority for the government,” he said.

“I am announcing my intention to bring forward proposals for a tax on vacant habitable residential properties. Work is ongoing now in my department on the design of a targeted measure that achieves an appropriate balance between incentivizing owners of vacant, habitable properties to bring their properties back into use."

Mr Donohoe said that he would ensure that any such tax does not "excessively penalise a homeowner for what could be a normal and temporary vacancy".

Green Party TD and Chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, Steven Matthews, said the tax "is a move in the right direction". Labour Party housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said that the tax should be used to return derelict homes to the housing stock.

“There must be a clear and tangible benefit for communities from this tax, and I would urge government to ensure that the monies collected from such a tax will be relocated to local authorities so that they can bring existing housing stock back up to standard."