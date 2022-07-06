Health official apologises to Dáil committee for 'loopers' jibe

Robert Watt also said: “I do not believe that it is helpful or in the public interest to have covertly obtained transcripts of private conversations between officials put into the public domain."
In response to the "loopers" jibe from a senior Department of Health official, Sinn Féin TD and Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley said: "If those quotations are accurate and if that is the Department of Health's attitude towards this committee, that is a disgrace”. File photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 17:44
Cianan Brennan

A senior official at the Department of Health has apologised for describing members of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as “loopers”.

A letter from the secretary general of the department, Robert Watt, to the PAC states that the official in question, the head of the Department’s finance unit John O’Grady, “sincerely regrets” his use of “inappropriate language in relation to the members of the Committee”.

Mr Watt said that Mr O’Grady “may have chosen his words poorly” in what he considered to be a “private and informal conversation”. He said that Mr O’Grady “offers an apology to the members of the committee”.

Mr Watt added his desire to “state categorically that I would not condone officials speaking about members of an Oireachtas in such terms”.

The apology relates to a meeting of the finance unit[/url] held in the Department of Health in December of 2021, a recording of which was obtained by the Irish Examiner, in which Mr O’Grady stated: “Not for repeating, but there are a few loopers on the Public Accounts Committee.” 

He added that “Robert is well able for them”, a reference to Mr Watt.

In his subsequent correspondence, Mr Watt said:  “I also want to be absolutely clear that the alleged remarks, as reported, do not in any way reflect the attitude of myself or my Department towards the Public Accounts Committee and its members, The Department seeks at all times to work constructively and supportively in assisting the Committee and its members in their work."

The  publication of the initial Irish Examiner story on June 2 led to angry pronouncements at the PAC’s business meeting on the same date, with committee chair Brian Stanley declaring that “if those quotations are accurate and if that is the Department of Health's attitude towards this committee, that is a disgrace”.

“It is totally unacceptable, ” Mr Stanley said

It does not matter who is sitting on these benches now or in the future but members of the Public Accounts Committee should not be referred to in that manner.

However, in his correspondence with the committee, Mr Watt reiterated his belief that “unauthorised recording of the private conversations of officials is not acceptable”.

“I do not believe that it is helpful or in the public interest to have covertly obtained transcripts of private conversations between officials put into the public domain in the way that happened over recent months,” he said.

He added however that given the conversation was “not a formal Departmental meeting”, no minutes of it are available, making it “difficult” for him to “confirm definitively whether the alleged remarks were made”.

