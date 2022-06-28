Ireland should avoid 'politicisation of the judiciary' as has happened in the United States

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the US Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights was the result of people being appointed to the court because of their political beliefs
Ireland should avoid 'politicisation of the judiciary' as has happened in the United States

Taoiseach Micheál Martin: 'Above everything else, we should avoid the politicisation of the judiciary because that's what led to the decision in Roe V Wade.' File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins 

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 15:41
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Ireland should avoid the politicisation of the judiciary which led to the US Supreme Court overturning abortion rights, the Taoiseach said.

Micheál Martin said the decision last week to overturn Roe v Wade, which protected a woman’s right to choose in America, was the result of people being appointed to the court because of their political beliefs.

“The constitution and separation of powers are at the very heart of what happened in the United States,” Mr Martin said on Tuesday.

“Above everything else, we should avoid the politicisation of the judiciary because that's what led to the decision in Roe V Wade.

“We had a referendum about five years ago. We have to be faithful in that referendum into the people's decision.” 

Mr Martin added that Ireland differs from the US in that the State is able to hold referendums, noting that a “referendum is a powerful mechanism”. 

The Taoiseach added there was a lot of research and work going into the review phase of Ireland’s abortion legislation but refused to be drawn when People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith asked whether the Government would remove the three-day waiting period, among other contentious measures.

“We do have to make sure that it's properly framed up within the legislation and properly adhered to,” the Taoiseach said in response.

“It is fair to say that the decision on Roe v Wade was quite shocking in many respects but fundamentally because it overturns 50 years of jurisprudence."

Read More

US ruling has 'zero impact' on provision of abortion rights in Ireland, says Stephen Donnelly

More in this section

G7 Summit Johnson’s plan to rip up Northern Ireland Brexit deal clears first Commons test
GRA; GRA CONFERENCE; GARDA REPRESENTATIVE ASSOCIATION; UNITY; 44TH ANNUAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE Maximum sentence for assault to be doubled
Brexit Johnson cannot ‘trivialise’ breach of international agreement, says Martin
AbortionRoe v WadePerson: Micheál MartinOrganisation: US Supreme Court
<p>It is understood that no specific settings are mentioned, however, the legislation will allow for the reintroduction of masks if the virus continues to spread rapidly. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

Cabinet to sign off on laws to make mask-wearing mandatory in certain settings

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • 2
  • 6
  • 27
  • 28
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices