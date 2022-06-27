Primary principals criticise Josepha Madigan's 'disrespect' for schools 

Special education minister said she would be 'relentless' and would put schools that 'refused to engage' with the department in the spotlight
CEO of the Irish Primary Principals’ Network Páiric Clerkin said that special education minister Josepha Madigan should not be attempting to “scapegoat” schools. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 09:46
Caitlín Griffin

The CEO of the Irish Primary Principals’ Network (IPPN), Páiric Clerkin, has said that the special education minister Josepha Madigan was wrong to threaten to name four schools in the Dublin area currently engaged in a dispute with the Department of Education about special education classes.

On Saturday the minister had told RTÉ radio that she would be “relentless” and would put schools that “refused to engage” with the department in the spotlight.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Mr Clerkin said he took issue with the publication of the names of the four schools and denied that the schools had failed to engage with the department.

“That is not the case," he said, adding that in some instances the schools already had special education classes and that the minister’s comments were “gross disrespect” to parents, principals, and boards of management.

Mr Clerkin said two months was not enough time to prepare for such classes and that two years would be needed.

Minister proposing a 'quick fix'

The IPPN wanted every child to have access to their local school, he added, and what Ms Madigan was proposing was a “quick fix”. 

Mr Clerkin said his organisation wanted to see a process where every child could attend their local school, but this would require a longer lead in time. The minister should not be attempting to “scapegoat” schools, he said.

“We will always do what is right, to do that we need a longer period”.

The IPPN would work with the department to ensure every child has a school place, he added, saying that the education system was based on collaboration.

“We will do everything in our power. This is not the way to do it.”

