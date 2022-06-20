Justice Minister Helen McEntee reveals she's pregnant with her second child

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

In a post on Instagram, the minister confirmed that she and her husband Paul Hickey are due again later this year and is likely to take maternity leave as she did following the arrival of her son Michael.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a spokesman for Ms McEntee said: “The minister and her husband Paul are very happy to be expecting their second child, due in December.”

“Minister McEntee intends taking maternity leave to care for their baby,” the statement added.

Ms McEntee made history in 2021 when she became the first sitting Cabinet minister to take maternity leave.

To do so, she was made a “minister without portfolio” with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys assuming her duties as Justice Minister.

Justice Minster Helen McEntee posted a picture online of her son Michael, above, captioned: 'Michael has some news he’d like to share with you all.'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin approved details of the arrangements to allow Ms McEntee to take paid maternity leave for six months during that period, Minister McEntee remained a member of the Government, without portfolio, before resuming her role as Minister for Justice.

There are, however, no legal provisions for ministers to take maternity leave.

Her maternity leave will coincide with the pending transfer of power from Mr Martin to Leo Varadkar in the Taoiseach’s office on December 15.

There has been building speculation that the role of Justice Minister will swap with the changeover as Mr Varadkar will have the right to choose his own Attorney General.

It is understood that neither party would hold both the positions of AG and Justice Minister at the same time.