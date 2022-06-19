Britain's actions on protocol is 'economic vandalism' on Northern Ireland, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said Britain’s actions on the Northern Ireland Protocol is “economic vandalism” on Northern Ireland.

Micheál Martin told the BBC on Sunday that the unilateral decision of the British government to bring in legislation — the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill — to undermine or to give the power to undermine almost all aspects of the protocol “represents unilateralism of the worst kind”.

"We accept fully there are legitimate issues around the operation of the protocol and we believe with serious sustained negotiations between the European Union and United Kingdom government, those issues could be resolved," Mr Martin said.

“The legislation effectively would be severely damaging to the Northern Ireland economy, particularly in the context of the dual regulatory standards approach now being put forward by the British government, which is deeply concerning to industry and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“In effect, it represents a form of economic vandalism on Northern Ireland because if you look any objective data is now showing that Northern Ireland economy is doing very well.

"Manufacturing is doing very well. The dairy industry, the meat industry, the food industry, generally in agriculture is doing very well.”

There are certain areas where we can improve the protocol and we should continue to do that.

The Irish government believe that the British legislation published last week “is very, very worrying in terms of the actual damage it could do to key sectors of Northern Ireland economy”, Mr Martin added.

The Taoiseach added that if the bill is enacted, we're “into a very serious situation”.

“Nobody wants a trade war in any shape, or form. We believe this can be resolved with goodwill,” he said.

“The European Union has proven its flexibility, produced proposals last October which contain a basis to reach a resolution with the British government.

“But what now needs to happen is really substantive negotiations between the British government and the European Union.

“The prime minister is saying he wants a negotiated settlement, preferably, well, then let's get down to it. Let's get involved in discussions.”

Unilateralism has never worked in the context of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Taoiseach said there is an obligation on the UK foreign secretary and the British government to engage with the Brexit Business Working Group who are concerned with the legislation because it is would be damaging if implemented to key sectors of the Northern Ireland economy.

Mr Martin also noted that Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector has had its best year in 19 years while some people are trying to suggest that somehow the protocol has been damaging.

“I mean, it's 90,000 jobs. It's an increase of two and a half percent in its performance, we need to get real here in terms of what the reality is on the ground in terms of key sectors, we're talking of reality, anything we do, should not undermine it," Mr Martin said.

“I certainly don't want a trade war. Nobody wants to trade war that would be very damaging to all of us

“The way is through negotiations and the and the trade agreement and protocol agreement with United Kingdom government has mechanisms within it to resolve issues that may be negatively impacting on certain sectors of business and all everybody is up to resolving those. That's the obvious way forward.”