Fine Gael plays down 'secret dossier' comparing Sinn Féin to Donald Trump

Fine Gael ministers and TDs have played down reports of a "secret dossier" on Sinn Féin.

A number of Fine Gael politicians expressed surprise at the mention of the document, saying that it had not been shared with them, while ministers noted this was not a new document, nor was it one focused on personal attacks on Sinn Féin politicians but a briefing note from last year's budget.

The 18-page document, titled 'Sinn Féin Alternative Budget 2022' reviews the opposition party's alternative budget for 2022, alleging that much of the required spending did not add up.

The document compared Sinn Féin to former US President Donald Trump who falsely claimed that he won the US Presidential election, despite not securing enough support to get to the 270 Electoral College votes he needed.

"After the last General Election in Ireland, Sinn Féin falsely declared victory, despite only getting 37 seats in Dáil Éireann when you need 80 to form a government," the document said.

Trump lied to the American public and put lives at risk by organising large, superspreader campaign rallies during Covid. Sinn Féin put lives at risk when they organised a massive political rally and oration for the Bobby Storey funeral in the middle of the pandemic.

One cabinet minister said he was surprised to see the notes described as a "dossier" as each party prepares briefing and speaking notes every week and that they had reappeared now despite being a year old.

Others said that they did not believe that making the next election about personalities was a road the party should go down.

"Sinn Féin are weak on policy. We can point out the flaws in their plans, but if we make the next election about the personalities of the leaders, we'll lose," said one.

A party source downplayed any suggestion that the story was leaked in the aftermath of a Dáil row between Sinn Féin Finance spokesman Pearse Doherty and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, noting there is no personal information about Mr Doherty or his history in the document.

Mr Doherty referred to the fact the DPP is currently assessing whether they'll prosecute Mr Varadkar under the Corruption Act during a heated exchange at Leader's Questions. The Tánaiste described the intervention as a "cheap shot and a very personal shot".

Mr Varadkar added: "It says a lot about you and the nature and the character of the kind of person you are. And it's particularly strange coming from you because you were prosecuted. You abused, mistreated a Garda Síochána. For that, you were prosecuted."

One TD said that they believed the scenes in the Dáil on Thursday were "not great" and should be avoided in the future.

You have the leader of our party fighting with someone who's not their leader. It looks like we can't handle criticism.

One source said that while it was "good to fight back" against the main opposition party, "Fine Gael should focus on its record over the last 10 years".

A cabinet minister also added: "I think Leo [Varadkar] finally hit back after months of personal attacks on him by Sinn Féin. I think it was him saying: 'This is game on' and 'you're not so clean yourselves'."

The Fine Gael party press office would not comment on the issue.