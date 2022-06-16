€50m to be added to cost of National Children's Hospital due to construction inflation

While the original completion date for the hospital was set for August 2022, the contractor is 'now forecasting a substantial completion date of end January 2024'
Chair of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board David Gunning has said programme delays, Covid, Brexit and inflation means that the final cost of the hospital will go above the €1.433bn that was already approved by the Government. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews.ie

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 11:41
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

At least €50m will be added to the cost of the National Children's Hospital to allow for hyperinflation in construction, it has been revealed.

However, this figure could rise significantly, with the chair of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHB) stating: "Where will it end up? We don't know."

David Gunning has said programme delays, Covid, Brexit and inflation means the final cost of the hospital will go above the €1.433bn that was already approved by the Government.

Mr Gunning said €17.89m was paid out to the contractors of the hospital to allow for spiralling costs last year, and this amount was arrived at based on an inflation rate of 10.24%.

Mr Gunning told the Public Accounts Committee that based on an inflation rate of 10%, a further €30.4m in additional payments would be awarded to the contractor for this year.

When asked by Sinn Féin's Imelda Munster about the €585m worth of costs that are being sought, Mr Gunning said it didn't accept that this amount could be "causally" added to the total bill.

He said this would mean an extra cost of more than €50m when a further inflation-related sum paid out for 2019 is added in.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe suggested this figure could rise to close to €100m. Mr Gunning added that inflation-related extras for 2023 have yet to be worked out.

The board of the hospital is also facing almost 1,350 claims from contractor BAM for additional costs. The vast majority of the claims relate to scope changes and provisions and are at various stages of resolution. A further 30 claims relate to the extension of time, while there are three claims based on construction price inflation.

"There is no way the claims will amount to €585m, that is simply not going to happen," he told the committee.

"I have a team whose job it is to defend robustly each and every one of those."

Mr Gunning said the board's estimate of what it expects to pay out in claims is significantly less than the amount the contractor is asking for, however, under questioning from Independent TD Verona Murphy, he refused to provide this figure to the committee.

"I am not in a position to share information with the committee that I feel jeopardises the relationship or our opportunity to advance the commercial negotiation or discussions."

While the original completion date for the hospital was set for August 2022, Mr Gunning said the contractor was “now forecasting a substantial completion date of end January 2024″.

He told the committee the facility is now 70% complete.

<p>Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the Taoiseach 'will not get away with this'. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire</p>

