Donohoe: Government wants to index personal taxation to deal with cost of living crisis

The government wants to index personal taxation to deal with the cost of living crisis as it cannot continue to borrow as it has done previously, the Finance Minister has said.

The coalition has committed to link tax bands to wage increases, amid claims the government is only looking after those in the top take-home pay bracket.

“The view of government and the Programme for Government, in relation to this is very, very clear. If an increase in real pay does happen, we want that pay to feed through, and take home pay improving at the same rate,” Paschal Donohue said.

As an example, if someone were to see their wages increase by 2%, the tax band they’re in would also increase at that rate. However, the opposition says this will only affect the top 20% of earners.

“The point the government is making is that if there is an increase in overall wages, to respond back to the great cost of living challenge, we simply want to ensure that as much of the increase in overall wages as possible, feeds back into the wallet, as opposed to work being absorbed into unintentionally higher levels of taxation,” Mr Donohoe said.

“If you're making the point you want to see real pay increase, what the government is doing is putting forward a personal taxation strategy that is looking to do the same, no more, no less, but it's something that will be really valued and really needed at a time in which the cost of living is under such challenge.

We are looking to ensure that workers, particularly workers who are on middle income, get a wage increase which they need and they deserve

"And they will need — with the rising cost of living that we are now facing — that they don't see too much of that absorbed into higher levels of taxation as they earn more.”

Borrowing costs

Mr Donohoe said the cost of borrowing is increasing and, although the government is “well able to manage”, to indicate to the public that there are no constraints in relation to action that the government can take is “dishonest and even dangerous”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said her party doesn't believe in tax cuts “for some at the expense of public services for all”.

“Our concern is that during the pandemic, we saw rightly the state stepping up to deliver investments. And we need to see that level of ambition now in addressing the housing crisis and in addressing the cost of living crisis. Our concern is that people have no more to give.

“The government is simply not ambitious enough to deliver the real solutions that are needed to address the cost of living.”

Mr Donohoe replied: “It's not open to the government to be able to maintain the levels of expenditure, levels of borrowing and levels of intervention that we had during the era of Covid.”