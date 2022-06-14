Fianna Fáil accused of an 'old-fashioned stroke' with super draw law

The Government has been accused of trying to pull an "old fashioned Fianna Fáil stroke" by introducing a last-minute amendment to allow for political party super draws.

There were sparky exchanges in the Dáil after the opposition rounded on the Taoiseach over plans to guillotine a Dáil debate on the proposal that would allow for fundraisers such as monster draws and lotteries.

A row erupted when Sinn Féin whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn hit out at the Government for trying to push through the measure by providing just 90 minutes to discuss 150 amendments.

Labour's Ged Nash accused the Government of being "devious" in seeking to introduce"at the eleventh hour" a new way for political parties to raise money.

"We know about the toxic influence of money on the political system. Our history has shown us that. By virtue of that alone, we need serious scrutiny of this measure in this house," he said.

Responding, Micheál Martin claimed Sinn Féin have "some neck to start lecturing other parties in term of fundraising”.

"Sinn Féin is the wealthiest party in Ireland with over 200 staff, 50 properties and a network of fundraising in the United States as well as an inheritance that would be illegal here in this Republic," he told the Dáil.

Mr Mac Lochlainn intervened to call for the need for scrutiny, to which the Taoiseach responded: "God only knows what happened when Sinn Féin and the Provisional IRA were one and the same thing. No one knows where the money went then or how it was translated. That is the bottom line."

Turning to the Labour, Mr Martin said the party had also benefitted from trade union funds — even though many trade union members were traditional Fianna Fáil voters.

“So, let’s get off the stage — and let’s not pretend this is some kind of stroke,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach added there was "nothing wrong" with political parties having legitimate means of fundraising.

Fianna Fáil was forced to abandon this year's fundraising 'Super Draw', from which the party hoped to raise €500,000, because of a legal challenge to its use of a charity lottery licence to organise the event.

The proposed amendment to the Electoral Reform Bill would allow political parties to run fundraisers by applying to the district court for a licence to promote “periodical lotteries”.

However, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy warned that not providing adequate time to scrutinise such important legislation is "not the way to handle" new laws.

"With a poor process, one often gets inadequate scrutiny and poor outcomes," she told the Dáil.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle agreed it was "wrong" to fast-tack the bill without proper time for debate.