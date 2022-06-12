Sinn Féin support at record high 

Fianna Fáil is down two points to 22.
After a successful Assembly election in the North, Sinn Féin has risen a point in Ireland

Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 10:43
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Sinn Féin has matched its record high polling in the latest opinion poll, with 37% of voters supporting Mary Lou McDonald's party.

After a successful Assembly election in the North, Sinn Féin has risen a point in Ireland, 14 points ahead of Fine Gael, which has risen by three points to 23 and 15 ahead of Fianna Fáil which is down two to 22.

Labour is unchanged at 5%, with the Green Party up two to 4%. Solidarity/PBP is down one to 1%, with Aontu unchanged at the same.

The Social Democrats, who this weekend held their party convention, are down two points to 0%.

