Social Democrats want emergency budget to tackle impact of inflation

The Social Democrat Party is calling for an emergency budget to provide some relief to those struggling as a result of spiralling inflation.

Speaking as the party's national conference opened last night, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said people on low and middle incomes are under extreme pressure just to make ends meet and called on the Government to take immediate action.

Fellow party co-leader Róisín Shortall said: “The purpose of our conference is not just to identify the problems the country faces. We all know what they are. We want to talk about solutions – because they do exist.

Primarily, we need an emergency budget now to provide some relief to those who are really struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills; we want to seriously address the key issue in housing – the affordability crisis – and drive down the cost of homes.

The conference, which takes place in Dublin's Gresham Hotel this weekend, is the first in-person conference the party has held since 2019.

Members will vote on a motion that points to the fact that a vacant homes tax was promised as far back as 2016 and states that any further delay to the introduction of the levy is "inexcusable". The party will be calling on the Government to introduce such a tax in Budget 2023 to help bring vacant homes back into use.

Housing Analyst Lorcan Sirr will be joining the party's housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan to discuss the policy changes that must be made to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis.

Meanwhile, UCC Professor in Sustainable Energy, Hannah Daly, will lead a debate on climate issues and Faye Hayden, from campaign group NOISI, will also be discussing the crisis in disability services with the party's disability spokesperson Holly Cairns.

The party will also renew its call for the establishment of an independent Anti-Corruption Agency – a watchdog with real teeth to stamp out corruption and cronyism.

“As we emerge from the pandemic we have an opportunity to make substantive changes that can improve all of our lives. The alternative is a continuation of the status quo - our perpetual crises in housing, healthcare and a worsening cost-of-living crisis," Ms Murphy said.

Also on the agenda is a motion to legally require large companies to publish their internal policies on all aspects of maternity, paternity, parental, adoptive, and parent’s leave provisions.

The motion, brought forward by the Wicklow branch, would see the Social Democrats adopt as policy the requirement on those employing 250 people or more to publish the level of supports and entitlements they give to staff.