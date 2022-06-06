Fine Gael disbands WhatsApp group after party member posted 'inappropriate' content 

Fine Gael has been forced to disband an internal party WhatsApp group after a member of the party posted 'wholly inappropriate' content to other users.

The party has issued a statement condemning the content posted, claiming it should never have been shared and that the other members of the group were offended by it.

It is understood that content of a graphic nature was posted on the Fine Gael Intercultural WhatsApp group, which caused significant offence to other members who viewed it.

The WhatsApp group in question has now been disbanded as a result of the incident.

A party spokesperson said: "The message that was posted by a member in the Fine Gael Intercultural WhatsApp group was wholly inappropriate, offensive and should not have been posted.

Whether intentional or not, the impact is unacceptable and falls below standards of conduct that we expect of all members in our party.

The spokesperson highlighted that Fine Gael last week published a new framework for promoting inclusion, equality and integrity.

"It outlines for our members, officers, networks and public representatives what is expected and what is not acceptable in our behaviour and communication.

"Fine Gael Intercultural plays an important role in Fine Gael in promoting the voices and perspectives of our migrant communities in Fine Gael policies and structures," the spokesperson said.