'Nothing is off the table' if Britain acts unilaterally on NI Protocol 

The Taoiseach says “nothing is off the table” including a trade war if Britain acts unilaterally on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking in Brussels ahead of the Special Meeting of the European Council, Micheál Martin said Ireland had the full backing of the bloc in terms of Brexit.

“First of all, we've experienced full solidarity from all EU member states in respect of the protocol and the situation in terms of Brexit more generally.

“Europe at this stage, said to the United Kingdom: the European Union is willing to take part and employ proactive discussions with the UK to resolve issues around the protocol, they can be resolved.

“At this stage, we're contemplating that, but nothing is off the table in respect of whatever actions the British government may take unilaterally in respect of the protocol and the United Kingdom government has indicated that it intends to implement cessation to circumvent the protocol.

“We will await that eventuality, we've made our point very strongly to the British government that unilateralism does not work in this situation."

Last week, Britain's foreign secretary Liz Truss was in Northern Ireland and stressed that her priority was a negotiated agreement.

However, she has outlined plans to table legislation which would override key parts of the Northern Ireland deal within the next few weeks.