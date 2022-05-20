Taoiseach to travel to Belfast in effort to break deadlock on Northern Ireland protocol

The Taoiseach is to travel to Belfast on Friday to meet with political parties as the Stormont deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol continues.

The Government is now working on "two tracks" in a bid to resolve issues that have stalled the resumption of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Micheál Martin had an hour-long phone call with Alliance leader Naomi Long yesterday evening and will meet with Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill, Jeffrey Donaldson of the DUP, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, and the UUP's Doug Beattie in person.

He will also hold discussions with members of the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group.

The Taoiseach also spoke to EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen yesterday to brief her on the situation.

Two tracks

Referring to the "two tracks" being worked on, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that as part of the EU, the Government is "trying to come up with solutions that maintain the protocol in place and the benefits that arise from it, but in some way help to assuage and ease the concerns that unionists and some businesspeople in Northern Ireland have".

He added that Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is also trying to engage with the British government and the parties in Northern Ireland with a view to forming an Executive.

Getting the Assembly up and running is, I think, very important and does not require an Executive to be formed," said Mr Varadkar.

"That should happen."

He added that Northern Ireland was without an Executive at the time that Brexit negotiations were under way, and as a result was missing a First Minister and a Deputy First Minister who could speak on behalf of Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said no one party has the authority to speak on behalf of Northern Ireland, and that is why it is critically important to have an Executive in place.

Peadar Tóibín says the Irish Government 'should seek the suspension of MLA salaries'. Picture: Collins

He was responding to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín who said the lack of an Executive and the current situation in Northern Ireland "would not be acceptable in any other democratic society in the world".

Calling on the Government here to "fulfil its responsibilities", Mr Tóibín said: "It is safe to say that the Government is not co-guaranteeing anything at the moment.

"The Government should be exhausting all international legal avenues to see its implementation; it should seek the suspension of MLA salaries while the Executive is suspended; it should harness the full extent of White House and EU power to put pressure on the British government; it should seek the reconstitution of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference; it should, at this stage, be pushing for joint authority while Stormont is collapsed; it should seek a legally-defined role for the Assembly in the North to activate an Irish unity referendum."