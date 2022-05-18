Detailing top civil servant salaries could raise 'potential legal issues'

Detailing the actual salaries of top civil servants to the Dáil’s spending watchdog could raise “potential legal issues” the country’s top money civil servant will say on Thursday.

David Maloney, Secretary-General at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform will go before the Public Accounts Committee and respond to demands from the committee for specific details as to how much money top civil servants are paid.

The PAC along with the Oireachtas Finance Committee issued a damning report into how Mr Maloney’s predecessor Robert Watt was awarded a salary of nearly €300,000 a year on moving to the Department of Health.

In his opening statement, seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr Maloney will say the Department also took action to provide for the disclosure of the Accounting Officer's salary in the 2021 account and committed to examining this issue further for 2022.

But he warned that by giving specific details, there is a threat of legal action.

“I know that the Committee have subsequently sought further changes in this regard, to provide actual levels of remuneration, rather than as set out in circular. There is a need to have regard to potential legal issues which may arise in this instance,” he will say.

He will also say that despite these legal threats, the department is considering this further, with a view to the 2022 account, and possibly also as an additional note for the 2021 account.

“We are also reviewing the points raised in respect of greater disclosure around pay, and will be engaging in consultation with other Departments on this issue shortly,” he said.

“I know that the Committee has signalled its wish to discuss the format of the Appropriation Accounts today. I know also that the Committee has written to the Department in respect of the manner in which a number of issues are dealt with in the Appropriation Account, including pay, funding received from European funds, and legal costs paid by Departments,” Mr Maloney will say.

"As you will know, the Department, on foot of earlier requests from the Committee, took action for the 2021 accounts to revise the presentation of legal costs," he will say.

“This will allow for both an examination of costs arising in the year of account, and also to disclose the total costs of cases which were settled in that year. We will of course review the impact of that change, along with any views from the Committee and the C&AG, to see whether further change is needed in 2022,” he will say.

