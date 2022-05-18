US politicians to put pressure on UK government over NI protocol

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs are confident the upcoming visit from US Congressmen will put pressure on Britain regarding the Northern Ireland protocol.

The delegation of influential US congress representatives will fly to London in the next few days as concern grows in the White House about tension over the Northern Ireland protocol and the Stormont stalemate.

At least six representatives from the US Congress will attend meetings in Brussels, Dublin, London and Belfast.

The delegation will be headed by the chair of the ways and means committee, Richie Neal, who has a long history of experience dealing with Northern Ireland.

Sources within the Department of Foreign Affairs say they expect the White House position to be emphasised while on the ground here, and that nothing can destabilise the Good Friday Agreement, without consequences for trade in the UK.

“We expect more of everything we're hearing from the highest levels of the US administration,” a source said.

“Right through to all parts of the system there is full, full support, full understanding and very keen interest in that.

“Nothing can happen to further destabilise the situation in Northern Ireland. So I think that that the visit is very timely.

“It will give a little bit more information there where they're already very well informed, but I think it'd be a good opportunity for them to get into the detail on those expectations and everything that we have consistently heard from the US and more.”

The Department are consistent on the protocol issue that there will “never get to a point” where there is no checks between the UK and EU, but there are ways to reduce them significantly.

“It's something that Ireland and the Commission are supportive of, though, but it comes back to the issue of trust,” the source said.

The Department does not envisage a “cliff-edge” for negotiations between the EU and UK, or the EU drawing a line on time for negotiations due to the potential instability it could cause.

“The EU is not in the game of timeframes or deciding it has to be done in a certain amount of time. We are aware that business people in Northern Ireland need certainty and security around what is required to make the most of the of the benefits of the protocol until they have the systems in place that they can grow their business and, you know, maximise and leverage their access to the single market in a maximal way.”