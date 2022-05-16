Martin and O'Neill raise 'serious concerns' about British moves on Northern Ireland protocol

Taoiseach and Sinn Féin leader in Northern Ireland discuss Stormont stalemate and risks it wll bring
Martin and O'Neill raise 'serious concerns' about British moves on Northern Ireland protocol

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill leaving Government Buildings in Dublin after meeting Irish premier Micheal Martin today (Monday).

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 12:21
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill have expressed serious concerns about Britain's attitude to the protocol.

As part of his ongoing engagement with political leaders in Northern Ireland, Mr Martin met this morning with Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin's leader in the north.

The meeting comes ahead of a meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Northern Ireland party leaders amid a Stormont stalemate due to the decision of the DUP to not nominate a deputy first minister.

A statement issued in the wake of the meeting between Mr Martin and Ms O'Neill raised concern over the British comments regarding the protocol.

"They expressed serious concern about possible unilateral moves on the Protocol by the British Government, which would have a destabilising impact on Northern Ireland," a statement said.

They recognised that there are genuine issues "regarding aspects of the implementation of the Protocol but these can be taken forward in the context of EU-UK discussions".

"Only agreed outcomes will provide the stability and certainty that Northern Ireland needs.

They both agreed on the importance of having the NI Assembly and Executive up and running as soon as possible.

The leaders agreed that the people of Northern Ireland voted for an Assembly less than two weeks ago. That the democratically elected Assembly is being impeded from sitting and doing its business is in nobody’s interests.

Ms O Neill tweeted that there is a priority to have a functioning Assembly and Executive without delay.

"The democratic outcome of the election must be respected. People cannot wait a day longer for parties to get to work on their behalf," she said.

Read More

Johnson says UK will act if EU refuses to give way over NI Protocol

More in this section

File Photo The Religious Sisters of Charity are to transfer ownership of St Vincent's Healthcare Group to the State. The order c Government unsure about removing 'clinically appropriate' phrase from maternity hospital deal
2022 NI Assembly election Unilateral move by UK on protocol could undermine peace process, Coveney warns
2022 NI Assembly election Sinn Féin enjoys post-NI election bump in latest poll
#Northern Ireland#BrexitPlace: Northern IrelandPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: TaoiseachPerson: Michelle O'NeillOrganisation: DUPOrganisation: Sinn Féin
<p>DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson wants action on the protocol (PA)</p>

Action not words needed from UK government amid NI Protocol stand-off, DUP warns

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 10
  • 11
  • 18
  • 20
  • 35
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices