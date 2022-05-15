Sinn Féin enjoys post-NI election bump in latest poll

Sinn Féin is enjoying a four-point bounce in the wake of last week's Northern Ireland Assembly elections bringing them to 36% in the latest polling result.

Fianna Fáil also saw a slight rise of one point, keeping them in second place on 24%.

According to the latest Behaviour and Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times, the Sinn Féin's increased support comes at the expense of Fianna Fáil's coalition partners, with Fine Gael seeing a five-point drop in support and the Green Party dropping two to 19% and 2% respectively.

Micheál Martin remains the most popular party leader for the third month in a row with the Taoiseach seeing a two-point increase in his satisfaction rating to 53%, followed closely by Mary Lou McDonald.

The Sinn Féin president also saw a two-point jump in her popularity to 52%, while the gap between her party and the three coalition parties almost halved from 19% last month to just 10%.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has also seen a rise in his personal satisfaction rating with the Tánaiste seeing a two-point rise to 44%.

The Green Party has seen a two-point drop to 2% in the wake of the controversial proposal to restrict turf sales, while Eamon Ryan's popularity remains at just 28%.

The Labour Party saw no change in support, remaining at just 5%, however, party leader Ivana Bacik's popularity saw a two-point increase to 48%.

Amongst the remaining parties, Solidarity/People Before Profit is up one point to 2%, while the Social Democrats remain unchanged on 2% and Aontú sit on just 1%.

Independents and others saw a rise of two points just 9%.