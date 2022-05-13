Green's Catherine Martin backs National Maternity Hospital plans

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin is now backing the plans for the new National Maternity Hospital, following clarification from the health minister.

Ms Martin had been the sole minister to reserve her support for the plan and her backing now means the plan will be approved by Cabinet when it meets on Tuesday.

Ms Martin had sought clarity on several issues and has now received letters giving reassurances from both Mr Donnelly and from the St Vincent's Healthcare Group. In the statement issued on Friday, Ms Martin said she is now satisfied by way of those clarifications to be able to back the proposal.

"I am satisfied that following assurances received (including written assurances I received containing required additional clarifications, including from the St Vincent's Healthcare Group) that this has resulted in greater transparency around this project. I now believe that the safeguards and protections are there to protect services for women,” she said.

She said Mr Donnelly and other witnesses appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee and "gave clarity" about concerns regarding "the clinical independence" of procedures at the new hospital.

"During this necessary extended two-week period of time, I sought answers and assurances in correspondence from my Cabinet colleague, the NMH, the HSE as well as St Vincent's Healthcare Group,” her statement said.

The Arts minister added:

These centred on a non-exhaustive list outlining what procedures will be available at the NMH, the use of the term 'clinically appropriate' for services agreed by the parties involved, current and future funding for important services for women as well as safeguards that will protect the State's significant investment in the new hospital.

“It was important for the minister and expert witnesses to respond to, elaborate upon and answer in public session at committee valid questions of concerns raised."

Meanwhile, Irish Examiner by the as reported on Thursday night, Sinn Féin is to bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week to compel the Government to ensure the National Maternity Hospital is a public hospital on public land.

"The motion also commits the hospital to ensure all necessary safeguards are adopted to ensure the integrity and the highest quality of care on the site. The motion sets out that this must include the full provision of the range of legally available sexual and reproductive health services,” the party’s health spokesman David Cullinane has said.

He added: "The National Maternity Hospital is a vital project which should provide much-needed improvements to women's healthcare. It needs to be built and operational as soon as possible, but expedience cannot be used to dilute rights in any way.

"The full range of legal permissible services, from fertility treatments to termination of pregnancy, whether medical or surgical, must be available in the hospital to any qualifying patient.

"Serious questions are yet to be answered and the Minister cannot expect a leap of faith from the women of Ireland. In recent weeks, the government has failed to provide adequate reassurance on these important issues. It isn't good enough."