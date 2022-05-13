What now for Northern Ireland as assembly grinds to halt?

Focus now is what the British government will do on the future of the Northern Ireland protocol
What now for Northern Ireland as assembly grinds to halt?

The DUP has said it will not nominate ministers to form a new executive until its concerns about the Northern Ireland protocol are resolved.

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 14:07
Ben Quinn

The Democratic Unionist party's decision not to back the election of a new speaker for the Northern Ireland Assembly leaves the assembly unable to function.

It also marks an escalation after the party previously indicated it would not nominate for the position of deputy first minister because of its hostility to the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

What was supposed to happen on Friday?

The 90 newly elected members of the legislative assembly gathered at Stormont for what was meant to be the first day of business since the election and signed in as either "nationalist", "unionist" or "other".

After Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party for the first time, it meant the new first minister would be the party’s leader at Stormont, Michelle O’Neill.

Why is the DUP doing this?

The party has said it will not nominate ministers to form a new executive until its concerns about the Northern Ireland protocol are resolved. It opposes the treaty because of the extent of the economic barriers it creates between Northern Ireland and the UK.

There has continued to be pressure from Sinn Féin and from other parties including the Alliance Party , whose leader Naomi Long, said: “It’s hugely frustrating, as members of society, that we’re not going to have a government formed, that we’re not even going to have an assembly where the basics can be done, like scrutinising ministers who are still in post ” 

What does the DUP refusal to back a speaker mean for Northern Ireland’s governance?

The assembly cannot fully operate without a speaker. This means bills cannot be scrutinised, debates cannot take place. New ministers, a new first minister and a new deputy first minister cannot be elected.

Northern Ireland is left with a caretaker government. Ministers are still technically in their posts and in charge of portfolios, but they are very limited in what they can do and, for example, cannot take cross-departmental decisions.

What happens next?

Experts warn the situation cannot continue and governance in Northern Ireland will eventually come to a halt as the focus continues to shift to what the British government will do. 

British foreign secretary Liz Truss has reiterated her threat to scrap parts of the protocol. 

British prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to give a speech as soon as Monday on the future of the protocol after exchanges between Ms Truss and the European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič were described as “tetchy”.

Read More

Emma de Souza: NI election wasn't easy for a ‘girl getting above herself’, but good things never are

More in this section

Jacob Rees-Mogg phone-in on LBC EU trying to punish Britain for Brexit with NI Protocol – Rees-Mogg
Ministers approve €400 monthly payment for those who take in Ukrainian refugees Ministers approve €400 monthly payment for those who take in Ukrainian refugees
Boris Johnson visits Belfast Taoiseach tells Johnson overriding NI protocol would destabilise Good Friday Agreement
#Northern IrelandAssembly
<p>Among Minister Catherine Martin's concerns was "the use of the term 'clinically appropriate' for services agreed by the parties involved". File photo: Damien Storan.</p>

Green's Catherine Martin backs National Maternity Hospital plans

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  • 11
  • 14
  • 17
  • 25
  • 37
  • 43
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices