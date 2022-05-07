Declan Kearney hails positive Sinn Fein campaign as he tops South Antrim poll

Declan Kearney hails positive Sinn Fein campaign as he tops South Antrim poll
Declan Kearney from Sinn Fein said Northern Ireland needed to move forward with a ‘First Minister for all’ after he topped the poll in the South Antrim constituency (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 03:54
Brian Pelan, PA

Declan Kearney from Sinn Féin said Northern Ireland needed to move forward with a “First Minister for all” after he topped the poll in the South Antrim constituency.

He easily exceeded the 7,623 quota with 9,185 first preference votes.

In his speech after the result was announced, Mr Kearney said: “I am very pleased that we have successfully achieved this mandate. Sinn Féin went into this campaign with a very positive, progressive message.

“The mandate that I have been given is a mandate which sets out a requirement now for proper powersharing to be established in the north, and for the political institutions in the six counties, and on a north-south basis, to work in the interest of every single citizen.

“We should now move forward to elect a First Minister for all.”

Mr Kearney was soon joined by John Blair from the Alliance Party after the second set of results revealed he had taken the next seat.

Mr Blair said he was “immensely pleased” at the result as he paid tribute to those who work alongside him in the party.

“It’s not just myself, it’s these people who help delivered this result in South Antrim, it’s people who are both my friends and colleagues,” he said.

Mr Blair also praised party leader Naomi Long in his remarks after the results were displayed.

“This is the result of a proper plan to progress more meaningful legislation and a determination of a promise to the people,” he said.

The three other candidates who were elected to the South Antrim constituency were the Ulster Unionist Party’s (UUP) Steve Aiken as well as Pam Cameron and Trevor Clarke from the DUP.

Mel Lucas, TUV; Roisin Lynch, SDLP; Paul Michael, UUP; Roisin Bennett, Aontu; Veronica Lesley, Green Party NI; and People Before Profit’s Jerry Maguire were all eliminated.

More in this section

Northern Ireland Assembly elections No change after lengthy count in Newry and Armagh
2022 NI Assembly election Emotional Poots pays tribute to Christopher Stalford
Northern Ireland Assembly elections Foyle success particularly sweet for Sinn Féin
ElectionSouthAntrimPlace: Northern Ireland
2022 NI Assembly election

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson receives personal endorsement as Alliance secure two seats

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

  • 22
  • 25
  • 27
  • 32
  • 37
  • 43
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices