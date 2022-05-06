Coveney says NI protocol must be implemented 'the way it was designed'

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says the Northern Ireland protocol will be implemented “the way it was designed” amid the DUP’s threat to walk away from Stormont unless the agreement is replaced.

The count in Northern Ireland elections kicked off on Friday morning, with the DUP’s Sammy Wilson saying his party would not help form an executive without changes to the Northern Ireland protocol, meaning Stormont would not be able to fully function.

Mr Coveney said he had been in touch with the British secretary of state Liz Truss and chief Brexit negotiator Brandon Lewis in recent days. He said they must all work together to ensure all issues are addressed.

“The DUP has said various things about the protocol during this election campaign,” Mr Coveney said.

“My job and the British government’s job and the job of the European Commission is to try and find a way of settling the protocol issues so that we can implement the protocol in the way that it was designed, but with a maximum flexibility to take into account the concerns that many people have had in relation to the protocol and many in the unionist community have been offended by.

“I'm working hard on that. I've already spoken to Liz Truss in the last couple of days. I spoke to Brandon Lewis yesterday, and we expect to be speaking to each other a lot in the coming weeks and of course working with all of the parties. This isn't going to be easy.

“If the British government were to unilaterally set aside the protocol, it would cause significant problems not only in Northern Ireland, and of course, in Dublin, but also across the European Union.

"Let's not forget, we have an international treaty, which is international law, which has, as part of it, the protocol on Northern Ireland, which of course was designed and ratified and agreed by both the British government and the EU to manage the disruption on the island of Ireland in order to protect the peace process.

"We know that the implementation of the protocol is complex, and needs more flexibility than has been available.”

Mr Coveney said people in Northern Ireland expect politicians to respect democracy, the results of this election and they want the devolved government functioning and working to solve problems.

"The one thing we do know from the electorate in Northern Ireland is that the protocol was not the number one issue in this election — far from it. The issues were around health, cost of living, decent jobs, housing, all the things that families expects their politicians just to be on top of."

Sinn Féin is headed for an historic election, according to polling, which could see it as the largest party returned to Stormont. However, Mr Coveney said it was too early to tell.

“This has been a difficult election and indeed we've seen for a number of years now a lot of polarisation on certain issues within Northern Ireland politics, particularly linked to the aftermath of Brexit, the implementation of the protocol and Northern Ireland's difficulty with agreeing a way forward on how to deal with the legacy of the past,” he said.

“We also have the added complication now of potential and at least, a change in the pecking order in terms of the possibility of a nationalist party having the highest percentage of the vote and the highest number of seats, although that's far from a certainty. We have to wait and see what unfolds in the coming hours and days.

“I think the one thing we know for sure, is that the Alliance Party is going to almost double its vote in terms of percentage, which is significant… perhaps not double but certainly significantly increase. But after that, it's really hard to know."