Fine Gael TD and former education minister Joe McHugh won't stand for re-election

Former Education Minister Joe McHugh will not contest the next general election, he has announced.

Mr McHugh has been a Fine Gael TD for Donegal since 2016, having been a TD in the Donegal North-East constituency between 2007 and 2016. He served as a Minister of State for a number of departments between 2014 and 2017 and was Government Chief Whip from 2017 to 2018 before becoming Education Minister in October 2018.

He was left out of Leo Varadkar’s team in this coalition government and said in a statement that the last two years have given him a chance to assess his work and family life.

“The last two years have given us all some time for reflection, and it is after a significant period of reflection and following much consideration, I have decided I will not be seeking a nomination to stand in the next General Election.

“The reason for this is a simple one. I have three children and, as they grow older, I want to be around more and available to them. Politics is a 24/7 job that demands absolute commitment.

"I have given politics everything I could throughout my career and it has been my greatest honour to serve as a TD representing the people of Donegal in Dáil Éireann.

“I have always given my full commitment to my role as a public representative and this won’t change in this current Dáil, however, after the next election, I want to focus more on my family life.”

Joe McHugh TD speaking to Mica protester Jackie Hughes from Fahan Carol Reddin from Fahan at Leinster House on Merrion Square, Dublin, Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr McHugh said that he would continue to serve the constituency and was making an early announcement to allow a replacement to be selected. His resignation will come as a blow to Fine Gael in the constituency, where Sinn Féin is targeting three seats.

“My election to this current Dáil by the people of Donegal is a mandate which I will continue to diligently serve for the lifetime of this Dáil. I can assure you that I will work as hard as ever for the remainder of this Dáil serving my constituents and this county.

“I am making my intentions clear now, well in advance of the next General Election, to give the Fine Gael organisation and potential candidates the time to establish themselves and campaign to ensure Fine Gael will retain a seat in Donegal.

"I will continue to work closely with the Fine Gael organisation, and I know with the determination we have in the party, among our members and our County Councillors, we will present a strong team in the county in the next election.”

Mr McHugh thanked party leader Leo Varadkar for appointing him to Cabinet.

“This appointment – which bridged a gap of almost 70 years since the last Fine Gael TD from Donegal Pa O’Donnell served at Cabinet – was an incredible honour and, as a former teacher and youth worker, I relished the opportunity to take on such a role.

“In this current Dáil, I remain committed to Mica redress and I will continue to work in the Dáil, and with my council colleagues on this crucial issue, as well as all the other issues affecting Donegal.

“Everything that I have achieved has been with the help and support of both the Fine Gael organisation and so many people in the wider community in Donegal.

“I want to thank all those who have given me such support and encouragement over the years, I deeply appreciate it. I also want to thank and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all those who have worked with me in the office.”

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Mr McHugh following his announcement.

"He has been and will continue to be a dedicated and hard-working member of Fine Gael and Dáil Éireann.

“I am very sorry to hear that Joe will not be contesting the next General Election but having discussed it with him, I understand his reasons," Mr Varadkar said.

"By making his plans known early, the party will be able to put in place a succession plan to ensure that we hold our seat in the Donegal Constituency. We will select a candidate next year once the Boundary Commission has reported.

"Joe will continue to serve as a TD for Donegal and remains in the important role of Chairperson of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs."