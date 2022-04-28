Minister recognises need to 'dramatically' increase provision of domestic violence refuges

There is a need to "dramatically" increase the number of domestic violence refuge spaces across Ireland, the Justice Minister Helen McEntee has told an Oireachtas committee.

Ms McEntee was before the joint committee on gender equality on Thursday to discuss the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality regarding domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence.

She confirmed that the Government's strategy on domestic violence will "absolutely" be published before the Dáil's summer recess.

She also said that a memorandum of understanding will be signed between Tusla, the Department of Children, and the Department of Justice which will transfer responsibility for domestic violence to the Department of Justice. Ms McEntee added that Ireland had had an uncoordinated response to the issue in the past, but that the new strategy will address this.

Responding to Sinn Féin's Sorcha Clarke, Ms McEntee said that she "appreciates" that the report had been due to be published this month, but said there is "a number of things we want to get right".

She added that she had taken the decision to have a final consultation on the document "knowing that it would probably delay" the publication of the strategy.

In her opening statement, Ms McEntee said that February's Tusla review of refuge spaces "highlights gaps in geographical coverage and inadequate provision of safe accommodation and it provides a list of priority areas where additional services would address the most immediate need".

The Irish Examiner last month reported that the new national strategy on domestic violence will identify the need for 82 new refuge spaces, including 16 in Cork, as a priority to protect people fleeing abuse at home.

Ms McEntee said that the provision of spaces is inadequate and needs to be ramped up.

"I fully acknowledge the need to dramatically increase the provision of refuges across the country, and key to this will be ensuring organisations can access funding," she said.

To this end, I have established a high-level inter-departmental group to review the current system for the provision of refuge spaces and to identify changes that can be made to deliver additional spaces as effectively as possible.

"I want to emphasise that I am committed to the challenge of preventing and responding to domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence. I acknowledge that whilst we have achieved a lot in this area, there is still much work that needs to be done."

Ms McEntee said that it is intended that a new agency tasked with tackling gender and sexual violence will offer "wraparound supports" alongside those offering accommodation. She added that the new plan would have actions timed at two, five, and 10 years.

Ms Clarke told the meeting that community groups had traditionally "filled the gaps" in service provision, particularly in the nine counties which have no refuges. Ms Clarke also raised the issue of migrant women who are on Stamp 3 visas. She said that the fact these women cannot work often leaves them financially dependent on their abusers.

Ms McEntee said there was a "particular focus" on migrant women in the strategy.

The Tusla review found that 72 new units for victims of domestic violence will be needed in Dublin/North-East, 77 in Dublin/mid-Leinster, 87 in the South-East, 53 in the West and North-West, 57 in the South-West, and 18 in the Mid-West.

Sources close to the ongoing review process have said that shelters will be proposed for Sligo, Cavan-Monaghan, and 20 beds in two locations on opposite sides of Dublin county.