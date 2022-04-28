Taoiseach: UK's refugee bill could impact 'all aspects' of life in Ireland 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Oireachtas committee on the Good Friday Agreement that the bill could affect Ireland too, due to the cross-border nature of the economy and society.
 

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 14:44
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

The UK’s Borders and Nationalities Bill could hinder “all aspects of life” in Ireland, the Taoiseach has warned.

The controversial Conservative bill would limit refugees' right to work and contains no provision to provide safe government-backed routes for asylum seekers.

It has suffered 12 defeats in the House of Lords.

Micheál Martin told the Oireachtas committee on the Good Friday Agreement that the bill could affect Ireland too, due to the cross-border nature of the economy and society.

The example of a person born outside Ireland or Britain, living in Donegal and working in a hospital in Northern Ireland was used to demonstrate that this person could be criminalised under the new legislation.

The Border and Nationalities Bill involves people from all states, and is not finalised yet. The debate is continuing in Westminster.

“So we're engaging with the British government to try and change it with a view to ensuring that it does not interfere with mobility on the island," said Mr Martin.

It could be very damaging to Northern Ireland, very damaging to tourism in Northern Ireland. A whole range of issues that they clearly haven't foreseen. All aspects of life could be hindered here.” 

The Taoiseach agreed with Sinn Féin senator Niall Ó Donnghaile that it is “off the wall” and said he felt it ran contrary to the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

“It’s hard to comprehend, from our perspective how this could get onto the table,” he said. “It’s an issue clearly that we're very on the case of.” 

Mr Martin also reiterated his opposition to any forthcoming bill that would provide an amnesty for Troubles-related crimes. It has been reported that will be announced by Britain's Queen Elizabeth in a speech next month.

“The Stormont House agreement is the template for dealing with legacy,” Mr Martin said.

“All of us have a role to play and the Irish Government stands ready. We've made this very clear to Unionist politicians as well. If you have cases or you have issues that you want to raise with us and you think the Irish Government needs to do more in terms of its documentation or whatever, we're willing to respond now."

He said the Government had fulfilled its obligation under the Smithwick inquiry and is willing to address any further issues if people come forward to it.

Borders and Nationalities BillRefugeesPerson: Micheál Martin
