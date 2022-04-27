'I no longer feel safe': Senator Sharon Keogan resigns from Oireachtas committee

Independent Senator Sharon Keogan has resigned from the Oireachtas children's committee over an "unsafe working environment".

In an email, seen by the Irish Examiner, the senator resigned from the committee on Wednesday.

"I wish to inform you that I wish to resign my position as a member of the above Committee. I will continue to sit on the Joint Committee on International Surrogacy," the email reads.

"I no longer feel safe or protected as a member of the Committee and have made this difficult decision as a result of that.

"I will offer my place to an Independent Senator from my grouping and will correspond directly with the Seanad office in order so that a Committee of Selection can be convened."

The resignation comes after Ms Keogan was ejected from a sitting of a committee last week where she was accused of making “bigoted, cold and cruel” comments about surrogacy.

The Oireachtas committee tasked with examining laws to regulate surrogacy was suspended on Thursday after Ms Keogan was accused of being insensitive towards witnesses who had shared their experiences.

Complaining afterwards, Senator Keogan wrote to committee chair Jennifer Whitmore about how she was treated by acting chair Kathleen Funchion and by her fellow senator Lynn Ryane.

Ms Funchion is the chair of the Oireachtas Children's Committee.

Ms Keogan and Ms Funchion have been contacted for comment.