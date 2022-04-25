Some hospital charges for under-16s to be scrapped

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo to Government tomorrow to scrap some hospital charges for children under 16
Some hospital charges for under-16s to be scrapped

It is planned to abolish charges for overnight stays as well as those for day cases.

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 16:08
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

Some hospital charges for people under 16 are to be scrapped under new government plans.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo to Government tomorrow to scrap some of the hospital charges for under-16s.

Similar to measures such as free GP care for children, the Government say the aim of this measure is to reduce the financial burden on parents of sick children.

It is planned to abolish charges for overnight stays as well as those for day cases. Some of these charges have been in place for decades. The Emergency Department charge will remain in place.

The current statutory in-patient (overnight)/daycase charge is €80 per day, though it is capped at a maximum of €800 per year.

It is understood that Mr Donnelly hopes legislation can be passed by the Oireachtas before the summer recess and that the charges can be removed immediately afterwards.

Government sources say the move is part of an overall policy to introduce universal healthcare, while a range of other initiatives on affordability are also underway.

The Department of Health has entered talks with the Irish Medical Organisation to expand free GP care to those aged six and seven.

There has also been a large reduction in the Drug Payment Scheme Threshold - the maximum that can be spent on drugs in a given month - which has fallen from €114 last year to €80.

Health
