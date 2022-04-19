Sinn Féin urges Government to reverse proposed ban on sale of turf

Sinn Féin has called on the Government to reverse a proposed ban on the sale of turf, claiming it is the wrong move at the wrong time.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Matt Carthy has described the proposal as "punitive" in the midst of a cost of living crisis that further punishes people with no support to help them with a fair transition.

He said that conflicting statements and mixed messages from Government in recent days had led to great concerns in rural communities who need urgent clarity as a result.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that the plans, which are set to ban the commercial sale of turf from September, had been put on pause while a full examination was carried out. However, just hours later, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said no such pause had been agreed.

However, a number of members of the Government moved to clarify that those with a right to cut turf would still be allowed to do so and could also continue to sell small amounts to neighbours.

Members of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have raised serious concerns around the proposed ban. Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen has sought a meeting with Mr Ryan on the matter, however, this meeting is now not expected to take place until next week when the Dáil returns.

Mr Ryan is adamant that the ban on the sale of dirty fossil fuels, including turf, must go ahead and has pointed to the fact that particulate matter from the domestic burning of solid fuel is estimated to cause 1,300 premature deaths each year.

Hitting out at the proposals, Mr Carthy said: “This proposed ban on the sale of turf is the wrong move at the wrong time and will penalise the wrong people.

It is yet another sign that the Government is out of touch with rural communities and the cost of living crisis that is hitting people.

"This proposal must be reversed, and the Government must offer clarity to the many communities who do not know where they stand after mixed messaging and conflicting statements from ministers since last week," he said.

The Sinn Féin TD said the ban would "punish" communities who rely on turf and said the focus should be on introducing measures to support communities in transitioning away from this form of heating in a way that is fair and sustainable.

“The Government could have identified several years ago the homes which use turf, to ensure that they received adequate support to help them with a fair transition," he said. "Instead, they failed to do so and have now gone straight to this punitive measure."