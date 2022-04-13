Taoiseach most popular party leader but Sinn Féin remain clear favourite - poll

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country in the latest political opinion poll, though the Government parties have closed the gap.
The Irish Times/Ipsos poll shows Fianna Fáil has gained three percentage points to reach 23%, while Fine Gael is up two to 22%.
Sinn Féin falls two points to 33% support but remains 10 points clear of the nearest challenger.
The Green Party however has lost support, dropping two points with just 3% of voters backing them.
Eamon Ryan's personal satisfaction rating is down 6 to 19%.
Micheál Martin is the most popular party leader in the country according to the poll, up 8 points to 51%.
Leo Varadkar is up three to 48% with Mary Lou McDonald falling two to 42% satisfaction.
Satisfaction with the current Government is unchanged at 43%.
The poll of 1,200 adults was carried out on April 11 and 12.