Taoiseach most popular party leader but Sinn Féin remain clear favourite - poll

The Green Party has lost support, dropping two points with just 3% of voters backing them.
Sinn Féin falls two points to 33% support but remains 10 points clear of the nearest challenger. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 21:09
Michelle McGlynn

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country in the latest political opinion poll, though the Government parties have closed the gap.

The Irish Times/Ipsos poll shows Fianna Fáil has gained three percentage points to reach 23%, while Fine Gael is up two to 22%.

Sinn Féin falls two points to 33% support but remains 10 points clear of the nearest challenger.

The Green Party however has lost support, dropping two points with just 3% of voters backing them.

Eamon Ryan's personal satisfaction rating is down 6 to 19%.

Micheál Martin is the most popular party leader in the country according to the poll, up 8 points to 51%.

Leo Varadkar is up three to 48% with Mary Lou McDonald falling two to 42% satisfaction.

Satisfaction with the current Government is unchanged at 43%.

The poll of 1,200 adults was carried out on April 11 and 12.

Rising population may increase seats in Dáil by 19 after next General Election

