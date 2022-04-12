Leo Varadkar: Abuse in the streets 'just part of the gig' for politicians

Leo Varadkar says he considers being verbally abused in the street as “part of the job” because it happens so regularly.

A video that appeared online this week showed the Tánaiste jogging home from Dublin city centre when he is verbally abused by someone in a passing car.

Verbal attack

Mr Varadkar was subjected to an expletive-laden verbal rant as the driver of a van slowed down and shouted at him out of the open window. Mr Varadkar told the man to have a nice day.

The incident happened last summer, according to Mr Varadkar, but the video only went viral this week.

“I don't know where that video came from,” he said on Tuesday.

“I remember the incident but the video is from last summer.

“It’s, unfortunately, a sad part of politics and public life at the moment.

“A week wouldn't go by or somebody doesn't shout something in the street. It doesn't always get to video.

Very polite

“Thankfully, the vast majority of people who come up to you or approach you in the street or publicly are very kind, very polite, very complimentary, usually want to thank you for the work you're doing, whether it's as a local TD or during the pandemic or whatever.

“One in ten are gonna give you abuse and I kind of accept it as part of political life, maybe I shouldn't but I do.

“It's just part of the gig, unfortunately.”

Last summer, in Merrion Square Park where Mr Varadkar was filming a video about the new Covid-19 restrictions, he was approached by a woman who threw a milkshake at him.

A video emerged online shortly afterwards and was viewed tens of thousands of times.

The woman did not face criminal charges.